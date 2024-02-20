A handful of community organizations have pledged thousands of dollars to the families of the Burnsville police officers and paramedic who were fatally shot over the weekend. The Minnesota 100 Club, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to the families of first responders, donated $50,000 for each man.

The donations will pay for funeral expenses and "help fill the gap left by lost wages," MN 100 Club officials said.

"We are committed to help," MN 100 Club Treasurer Bill Kozlak said in a statement. "These first responders leave behind families who need us now to stand in the financial gap and help protect them as they navigate the coming months."

The organization is also providing financial assistance for Sgt. Adam Medlicott, who was wounded during the incident and released from the hospital Monday.

The shooting has prompted a wave of support from across the state — buses full of mourners arrived at a memorial service Sunday and hundreds of police officers joined a procession Monday as the men's bodies were transported from the Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis to the medical examiner's office in Minnetonka.

The Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund has also begun accepting donations for the first responders' families. The nonprofit accepts donations via debit card, credit card or PayPal. Officials there say donors should include the phrase "Burnsville Heroes" in the comment section of the donation page. Prince of Peace's Mission Outpost donation center is also accepting non-monetary contributions at 13801 Fairview Dr. in Burnsville.

The City of Burnsville has warned people to be wary of fundraisers that claim to help Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth's families, saying scammers may try to exploit the tragedy. The LELS and Prince of Peace donation sites have been vetted by city officials.