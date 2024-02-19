Sheriff Scott Knudson of St. Croix County, Wis., joined the procession on Sunday as hundreds of fellow law enforcement officers mourned two Burnsville policemen and a paramedic fatally shot a few hours earlier while working. As much as anyone, Knudson knows the pain involved.

Last May, St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising was fatally shot while answering a call about a drunk driver in a ditch near Glenwood City. She was one in a grim, recent tally that grew to nine incidents on Sunday —the growing list of agencies in Minnesota and several neighboring states whose personnel have been killed or wounded on duty since April 2023.

"What got us through the weeks and months, and is still getting us through, is reaching out to each other and seeing how people are doing," Knudson said Monday in an interview. "It is reaching out and sharing our shared grief."

Burnsville Police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and Fire Department paramedic Adam Finseth, were carried in procession Sunday from Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis to a medical examiner's office in Minnetonka. Knudson said the outpouring from fellow law enforcement agencies and the public, in response to a "senseless act of extreme violence," will be meaningful for the Burnsville Police and Fire departments in tough times ahead.

"It's so important to be there for that agency and for the community to come together," Knudson said. "That stuff means the world to us, but we need to see that. We need support from the community. We need those in the emergency world to lean on each other. This was a big blow."

In the days following Leising's death, neighboring agencies picked up patrol shifts for the St. Croix Sheriff's office, leaving deputies time to grieve and stay home with their families. The agency held scores of debriefing sessions with a wellness component for deputies, family members, their children and others touched by the tragedy, for months following the incident. There were many phone calls traded as colleagues checked in on each other, Knudson said.

As news about Sunday's shooting in Burnsville spread, Knudson said, the calls started again.

"Anxiety is high again," he said. "Events like this reopen up everything in our office, in Cameron and Chetek (Wis.), Pope County and Fargo," he added, referencing other police killings that have happened in region since last April. "It brings you right back to where you were, what you were feeling, helpless, hopeless. Officers in other agencies are probably feeling the same way."

Knudson said his agency is standing with Burnsville because of the support St. Croix received during its time of need. But he said he is "saddened, sickened and angry" that police killings continue.

"Officers put themselves in harms way for people they have never met and get killed for it," he said. "Something has to change. We are struggling to work through this. It is taking its toll. With words of encouragement, we will get through."



