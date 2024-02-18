Two Burnsville police officers and one first responder have been shot and killed, according to law enforcement sources Sunday morning.
Law enforcement sources say the first responder was trying to help one of the wounded officers when shot.
Burnsville Police dispatch declined to give additional information but said the city would release information when possible.
By mid-morning on Sunday, many Minnesota police departments were posting messages of support for Burnsville.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Star Tribune reporter Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.
