How the Kingsmen keep Minnesota’s formerly incarcerated out of federal prison and thriving

The Washingtons manage their nonprofit out of their Spring Lake Park home while holding down full-time day jobs. Their mentees include people whose criminal records can include robbery, drug trafficking or murder convictions, and are in need of help finding work and staying on the right side of court-imposed release requirements. The couple often invites those they work with into their home to lend a hand, walking some through their first-ever job applications. At other times, mentoring might look like standing guard outside the hospital room of a young man shot in the stomach.