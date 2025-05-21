How many Americans believe in astrology and rely on fortune-telling? A new survey has answers

NEW YORK — A lot of American adults — about 3 in 10 — make use of astrology, tarot cards or fortune tellers at least once a year. But only a small fraction of them rely on what they learn from these practices to make major decisions.
That's according to a nationwide survey released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center, encompassing 9,593 U.S. adults who were interviewed last October.
Overall, according to Pew, about 2 in 10 U.S. adults say they engage in at least one of these activities mostly "just for fun," while about 1 in 10 say they engage mostly because they ''believe the practices give them helpful insights.'' Only about 1% say they rely ''a lot'' on what they learn from these practices when making major life decisions.
Yet it's a big business. The psychic services industry — which encompasses various specialties such as astrology, palm-reading, psychic readings and fortune-telling — generated an estimated $2.3 billion in revenue in 2024 and employed 105,000 people, according to market research firm IBIS World.
''Traditional skepticism about consulting psychics has waned, with more consumers embracing these services, especially in times of uncertainty,'' wrote IBIS World analyst Michal Dalal.
The biggest astrology fans? Younger women and LGBTQ+ people
There were some major demographic differences in responses to the Pew survey, notably finding that younger adults — and especially younger women — are more likely than other major age groups to consult astrology or horoscopes. According to Pew, about 4 in 10 women ages 18 to 49 say they believe in astrology. That compares with about 3 in 10 women 50 and older and about 2 in 10 men under age 50.
Another distinctive group: LGBTQ+ adults. According to the survey, about half of them consult astrology or a horoscope at least yearly — roughly twice the share among U.S. adults overall. Pew found that about 2 in 10 LGBTQ+ adults say that when they make major life decisions, they rely at least ''a little'' on what they've learned from a fortune teller, tarot cards, astrology or a horoscope — a considerably larger share than any other demographic subgroup.