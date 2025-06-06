Music Review: On Addison Rae's 'Addison,' a new pop powerhouse is born

In the lead up to the release of ''Addison,'' Rae has positioned her early TikTok fame as a means to an end. There aren't many avenues to Hollywood from Lafayette, Louisiana, and social media, for some, is a democratizing tool. Rae used her dance training to build a name for herself on the platform, something that has no doubt laid an ideal foundation for pop superstardom – just consider how Justin Bieber did something similar with covers on YouTube not so many years ago. It feels full circle, then, that Rae's stellar debut album aims to do what her videos on TikTok attempted to do, what she's always wanted to do — dance, and get others to dance, too.