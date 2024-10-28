7 high school players to watch at state soccer final four at U.S. Bank Stadium

Gophers fans could get a glimpse of what’s to come for University of Minnesota soccer as Wayzata forward Tenley Senden looks to carry the top-seeded Trojans (17-1-1) to a state title. They finished runner-up to Edina last year, and the Hornets have been Wayzata’s only loss of the season this fall, back in August. But the Trojans haven’t lost since, thanks in part to 23 goals and 16 assists from the Class 3A Ms. Soccer finalist. Senden and Wayzata will face No. 4-seed Eagan (16-3-1) on Tuesday, though Edina waits on the other side of the bracket.