The final week of the regular season is upon us, and the girls basketball Metro Top 10 is stuck at status quo.

No. 5 Eden Prairie (16-9) and No. 6 Maple Grove (20-4) flipped spots because the Eagles won a head-to-head matchup 77-72. Five of the Eagles' losses are by six points or fewer, and another came in overtime.

No. 1 Chaska (23-1) has won 18 consecutive games.

Three teams on the outside looking to gain a spot in the top 10 are Lakeville North (18-5), Minnetonka (15-9) and Stillwater (20-4).

This week's marquee matchup

St. Michael-Albertville at Hopkins, 7 p.m. Tuesday

The No. 4 Knights (22-2) could cause a jam atop the Lake Conference standings with a victory over No. 2 Hopkins (21-2). If that were to transpire, St. Michael-Albertville, Hopkins and No. 3 Wayzata (20-3) would all have two losses in league play.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Chaska (23-1)

2. Hopkins (21-2)

3. Wayzata (20-3)

4. St. Michael-Albertville (22-2)

5. Eden Prairie (16-9)

6. Maple Grove (20-4)

7. Providence Academy (2A) (21-2)

8. Becker (3A) (22-3)

9. East Ridge (20-4)

10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (18-6)