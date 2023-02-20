Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The future was also in play over the weekend when two girls made history by becoming the first Minnesota basketball players to reach 2,000 points in ninth grade.

Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy and Tori Oehrlein of Crosby-Ironton passed the 2,000-point milestone. Greenway got there first with a free throw in the second half of her team's 126-94 victory over Minnehaha Academy on Friday. She finished the game with 60 points, the third-highest single-game total for a girl in Minnesota history.

Providence Academy coach Conner Goetz hinted at Greenway's still-far-off pro future when he pondered her Friday performance.

"She typically hasn't performed well against Minnehaha. This one came out of nowhere," Lions coach Conner Goetz said. "She missed her first couple of shots, but our shooter hit threes to open the lane for her to get going. Once she did, she started hitting long, WNBA-range threes and got into the lane."

Greenway's less-far-off future came a bit into focus further into the weekend. She tweeted this Sunday night: "Had a fun time in Knoxville! After a great talk with the coaches, I am super excited to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee!"

The Class 2A, No. 1 Lions (21-2) made runs at records as a team Friday, They tied the second-highest single-game team scoring record with those 126 points, and the 220 total points between the Lions and Class 2A, No. 5 Redhawks set the state record for a regulation game and stands second including overtime games.

Greenway finished the game with a triple-double, adding 11 assists and 12 rebounds. Teammate Grace Counts also had a triple-double with 20 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Brooke Hohenecker set a school record with seven made three-point shots in the game.

Greenway took over the state lead in points scored with 722 this season. She is followed by Oehrlein and Minnehaha Academy sophomore Addi Mack. Mack scored 45 points to help the Redhawks keep up with Greenway and the Lions.

The next day, Oehrlein reached the 2,000-point milestone. She scored 28 points in a 59-58 Crosby-Ironton win over previously unbeaten New London-Spicer, now 24-1. Crosby-Ironton improved to 16-7.

Until Greenway's Friday dramatics, it had appeared Oehrlein would be quickest to 2,000 points. It's still true that she got there in fewer games, 72 to Greenway's 80, and Crosby-Ironton has something else to pursue, said Rangers coach Peter Vukelich.

""We were all a little surprised," Vukelich said about Greenway's performance. "We thought Tori would get it first. She's not bummed. She knew she would get it in fewer games.

"But [Providence Academy has] been to the state tournament. That's where we are trying to go."

Oehrlein leads the state in points per game with 31.5.

"Tori does it in a variety of ways," Vukelich said. "She can hit threes, she can get an offensive rebound, she can get the defensive rebound and lead the fast break. She wanted to get 2,000 points but more importantly wanted to get the win."

Oehrlein and Greenway have both said they never viewed this as a head-to-head race to 2,000.

"Both are competitive players but not competing against each other," Goetz said. "They are running their own race. They text and congratulate each other."

Stillwater ends long losing streak to East Ridge

Stillwater's boys basketball team ended a 17-game losing streak to East Ridge that spans eight seasons with a 79-71 victory Friday. The Ponies (13-9) took a two-point lead into halftime and pulled away in the second half.

Max Shikenjanski led the Ponies with 25 points, and Lake de Jongh had 21.

The Class 4A, No. 6 Raptors (15-6) had won four in a row and 12 of their past 13 games heading into Friday. Alex Mattes led the Raptors with 18 points.

Inside the weekend's numbers

3: Points by John Ross in a 6-4 Spring Lake Park boys hockey loss to Apple Valley/Burnsville.

4: Goals by Trevor Aberwald in a 12-2 Champlin Park boys hockey win over Mounds View.

4: Points by Preston Gamer in a 4-3 Two Rivers boys hockey win over St. Paul Highland Park.

22: Seconds into overtime Jordan Brothers scored to give Eastview a 3-2 boys hockey win over Shakopee.

30: Points by Jordan Ode in a 72-55 Maple Grove girls basketball win over Champlin Park.

31: Points by Samantha Paulsen in a 62-58 Zimmerman girls basketball win over Foley.

31: Points by Yaseen Muhammad in a 117-21 Higher Ground Academy boys basketball win over Sciences and Agriculture.

31: Points by Jacob Stiele in an 85-51 Twin Cities Academy boys basketball win over Eagle Ridge Academy.

31: Points by Yazzy Abed in an 83-66 Mounds View girls basketball win over St. Anthony.

35: Seconds into the game Brayden Pelcl scored a goal for Prior Lake's boys hockey team in a 3-1 loss to Lakeville South.

35: Points by Ben Kopetzki in a 99-65 Andover boys basketball win over Coon Rapids.

36: Points by JJ Ware in an 88-57 Park Center boys basketball win over Armstrong.

39: Points by TyQuan Allen in an 82-78 St. Paul Washington boys basketball loss to St. Paul Humboldt.

48: points by Daniel Freitag in a 76-61 Bloomington Jefferson boys basketball win over Chaska.

56: Saves by Caden Bunes in a 1-0 overtime Blaine boys hockey loss to White Bear Lake.

61: Second-half points by Cooper in a 96-66 boys basketball win over Holy Angels.

974: Career points by Nate Dahl after scoring 30 in a 73-59 Buffalo boys basketball loss to Brainerd.