Freshman Tori Oehrlein of Crosby-Ironton joined a brand new club Saturday, when she scored her 2,000th point.

Oehrlein scored 28 points in a 59-58 victory over visiting New London-Spicer and became the second ninth-grader in Minnesota history to reach 2,000. The first, Maddyn Greenway, arrived Friday, when she scored 60 points in a 126-94 victory over Minnehaha Academy.

Saturday's milestone for Oehrlein came amid surprising success for her team. New London-Spicer (23-1) was undefeated and ranked No. 2 in Class 2A behind Providence Academy. Crosby-Ironton is 16-7 after winning five games in a row and eight of its past 10.

Greenway also hit 2,000 with flair. Her 60-point total ranks her third in state history behind Gianna Kneepkens of Duluth Marshall, who scored 67 on March 30, 2021, and McKenna Hofschild of Prior Lake, who scored 63 on Dec. 1, 2018. Providence Academy's 126 points in Friday's game tied for the second-highest total in a Minnesota girls basketball game.

Oehrlein's career total is 2004, scored over 72 games. Greenway's total is 2009, scored over 80 games. They rank first and second in fewest games needed to reach 2,000 points.

Benilde-St. Margaret's junior Olivia Olson is on a pace that would put her in the top 10 for fewest games to reach 2,000. She has 1,831 points in 76 games.