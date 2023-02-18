Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway scored 60 points Friday in a girls basketball game and became the first ninth-grader in Minnesota history to surpass 2,000 points in a career.

Greenway led Providence Academy to a 126-94 victory, the 220-point total the second-highest in state history for a girls game. Providence Academy's 126 points equalled the second-highest total by a girls team in state history.

Greenway pushed the state record for a single game and ranks third in history. Gianna Kneepkens of Duluth Marshall scored 67 on March 30, 2021, and McKenna Hofschild of Prior Lake scored 63 on Dec. 1, 2018.

Only Waconia and Glencoe-Silver Lake scored more in a game, 237, in Waconia's 122-115 overtime victory on Feb. 24, 2014.

The highest point total by a team is 129 by New York Mills on Jan. 25, 1977. Maranatha Christian also scored 126, on Feb. 28, 2013.