Before the season started, Nevis had a quarterback battle between senior Eli Lewis and junior Devan Lindow.

Lewis won the competition and became the starter for the undefeated Tigers, who beat Ottertail Central 35-0 in the Nine-Player semifinals Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Lewis was the picture of efficiency, with four of his five pass completions going for touchdowns.

In Nine-Player football, coaches try to find ways to get their best players on the field. Lindow found himself slotted at guard. He's not big for the position — 6 feet, 185 pounds — but he filled a need.

"There was a point when we decided to go with Eli, so I talked with Devan and I asked him, 'Will you play line for me?' " Nevis coach Shawn Klimek said. "He said, 'I'll do it.' "

The Nevis offensive linemen aren't big, but they are relentless.

"We always talk about how we're not the biggest team, but with our smaller guys we seem to wear teams down because we stay fresher," Klimek said.

Lindow did ask for one concession when he agreed to play offensive line.

"He said, 'You've got to do me one favor, though, Coach,' " Klimek recalled with a grin. "When you put me on the roster, I'm a QB. Just so everyone knows."

Indeed, Lindow is listed as a quarterback/linebacker, and his defensive position got him into the scoring summary Thursday. He returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Turnaround at Byron

Ben Halder took over a struggling program at Byron eight years ago. He has turned it into a winner.

His players still had plenty to smile about after falling to Rocori 7-0 in the Class 4A semifinals Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The ninth-ranked Bears (10-2) were making their fourth state tournament appearance but their first since 2003.

"We set the standard for years to come," said senior running back/defensive back Adam Glynn, who rushed for 96 yards on 23 carries.

The Bears' motto is "FTF" — for the future.

"Our seniors are a special group," Halder said. "They have set an amazing standard in Byron."