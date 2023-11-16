Beau Wiersma ran wild.
Isaiah Wright did his best to keep pace.
Wiersma rolled up 297 yards on 29 carries with four touchdowns, leading fifth-ranked Kingsland past No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami 36-28 on Thursday in the Nine-Player semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Wright also scored four touchdowns, rushing for 184 yards on 21 carries for Fertile-Beltrami.
