Minneapolis Southwest's Sam Scott and Hopkins' Sydney Drevlow kept their grips on Class 3A's No. 1 rankings among individual cross-country runners in the latest release of the polls.

Scott has won the St. Olaf Showcase and the Bauman/Rovn Invitational this season and finished second in the state meet last season.

Drevlow won the Brave Like Gabe race in August and finished second at state last season.

Other highlights of the rankings:

* Wayzata's boys and girls teams are both ranked first in Class 3A.

* St. Paul Highland Park, the defending Class 2A girls champion, is ranked first in 2A.

* Isabelle Schmitz of Hutchinson, the Class 2A girls champion in 2021 and second last season, is ranked first among Class 2A individuals.

* Luverne has the top-ranked girl and top-ranked boy in Class 1A. Jenna Debates is ranked first among girls, Owen Janiszeski first among boys.

State rankings

By the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association

BOYS

Class 3A

Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Mounds View; 4. Bloomington Jefferson; 5. Edina; 6. Rosemount; 7. Eden Prairie; 8. Minneapolis Southwest; 9. Blaine; 10. Stillwater.

Individuals: 1. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 2. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 3. Nolan Sutter, Chaska; 4. Cade Sanvik, Osseo; 5. Will Weber, Wayzata; 6. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 7. Daniel McCollor, Wayzata; 8. River Santiago, Blaine; 9. Will Termont, Bemidji; 10. Austin Liebl, Moorhead.

Class 2A

Teams: 1. Mankato East; 2. Perham; 3. Marshall; 4. Orono; 5. Belle Plaine; 6. Blake; 7. Delano; 8. Monticello; 9. Northfield; 10. Becker.

Individuals: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Eli Hall, Pequot Lakes; 3. Sully Anez, Willmar; 4. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 5. Soren Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato; 6. Owen Layton, Big Lake; 7. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 8. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 9. Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East; 10. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville.

Class 1A

Teams: 1. Luverne; 2. Heritage Christian; 3. Redwood Valley; 4. Bertha-Hewitt; 5. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 6. Winona Cotter; 7. St. John's Prep; 8. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 9. Hawley; 10. Park Rapids Area.

Individuals: 1. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 2. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 3. Charlie Larson, Pelican Rapids; 4. Noah Huot, Park Rapids Area; 5. Brady Rach, Bertha-Hewitt; 6. Zach Meyer, St. John's Prep; 7. Ryan Pierson, Martin County West; 8. Nick Hanson, St. John's Prep; 9. Kilen Cilek, Redwood Valley; 10. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian.

GIRLS

Class 3A

Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Duluth East; 4. Forest Lake; 5. Edina; 6. Prior Lake; 7. Mounds View; 8. Two Rivers; 9. Farmington; 10. Moorhead.

Individuals: 1. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 2. Mia Hoffmann, Bemidji; 3. Norah Hushhagen, Forest Lake; 4. Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka; 5. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 6. Evie Malek, Minnetonka; 7. Marissa Long, Chanhassen; 8. Carley Lamotte, Burnsville; 9. Caitlyn Osanai, Armstrong; 10. Jazleen Malherek-Osorio, Wayzata.

Class 2A

Teams: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Marshall; 3. Perham; 4. Northfield; 5. Blake; 6. Willmar; 7. Belle Plaine; 8. Becker; 9. Delano; 10. Proctor.

Individuals: 1. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson; 2. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 3. Keira Friedrich, St. Peter; 4. Allyson Sample, Marshall; 5. Lizzy Harnell, Proctor; 6. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 7. Adele Changamire, Becker; 8. Erica Kazin, Delano; 9. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 10. Gracie Morris, Perham.

Class 1A

Teams: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Hawley; 5. Wadena-Deer Creek; 6. Northwest Nighthawks; 7. Staples-Motley; 8. Rochester Lourdes; 9. Canby; 10. Lake City.

Individuals: 1. Jenna Debates, Luverne; 2. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 3. Kyanna Burton, Staples-Motley; 4. Ella Voit, St. Cloud Cathedral; 5. Maddie LeSage, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; 6. Addison Roof, Lester Prairie; 7. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 8. Kaylee Walklin, Windom Area; 9. Clara Schad, St. Cloud Cathedral; 10. Greta Long, Eagle Ridge.