St. Thomas Academy's Mike Randolph became the third boys hockey coach in state history to reach 700 victories when the Cadets defeated host Tartan 5-1 on Saturday.

Randolph, in his third season with the Cadets, needs eight victories to become the state's all-time leader among boys hockey coaches. He trails Lorne Grosso, who had 707 victories in 49 seasons at Rochester Mayo, and Roy Nystrom, who had 705 victories in 44 seasons at Albert Lea.

"Coach Randolph has had a tremendous career, and we are thrilled our Cadets could help him achieve this amazing milestone," said Reed Hornung, St. Thomas Academy activities director. "While we have a tough schedule this season, we're hopeful Coach Randolph can notch eight more wins to become the winningest Minnesota high school hockey coach ever."

Before joining the Cadets, Randolph was coach at Duluth East for 32 years, leading the Greyhounds to the state tournament 18 times, earning the championship twice.

Willard Ikola, who coached Edina and Edina East to 616 victories in 33 seasons, is fourth on the career victory list. Hill-Murray coach Bill Lechner became the fifth coach with 600 career victories when the Pioneers defeated Champlin Park 3-2 on Dec. 27.