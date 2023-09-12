Wayzata strengthened its stance at the peak of the Class 4A volleyball rankings with a big run over the weekend in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall.

The Trojans (9-0) won five matches, closing with a victory Saturday over No. 2 Champlin Park but also going through No. 4 Lakeville North and No. 9 Maple Grove.

Challenges remain. Wayzata will play a rematch with Champlin Park on Sept. 26 at Wayzata. Before that, the Trojans will play No. 3 East Ridge on Monday at home.

Pequot Lakes replaced Cannon Falls atop Class 2A after Cannon Falls lost Saturday to Farmington. The other classes are all led by defending state champions, just as they were when the season began.

State rankings

By the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association

Class 4A

1. Wayzata; 2. Champlin Park; 3. East Ridge; 4. Lakeville North; 5. Eagan; 6. Lakeville South; 7. Rogers; 8. New Prague; 9. Maple Grove; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.

Class 3A

1. Marshall; 2. Northfield; 3. Rocori; 4. (tie) Detroit Lakes and Kasson-Mantorville; 6. Alexandria; 7. Byron; 8. Holy Angels; 9. Delano; 10. St. Peter.

Class 2A

1. Pequot Lakes; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Cannon Falls; 4. Belle Plaine; 5. Caledonia; 6. Albany; 7. Rush City; 8. Chatfield; 9. Annandale; 10. Sauk Centre.

Class 1A

1. Minneota; 2. Mabel-Canton; 3. Mayer Lutheran; 4. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 5. Fillmore Central; 6. Canby; 7. BOLD; 8. Bethlehem Academy; 9. Wabasso; 10. Ada-Borup West.