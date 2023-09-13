Both Wayzata soccer teams stand atop the Class 3A rankings, the boys rising to No. 1 in the latest poll after a statement victory Saturday.

Wayzata, then No. 2, defeated Minneapolis Washburn, then No. 1, 5-1 on Saturday at Wayzata. Since then the Trojans improved to 7-0 with a victory Tuesday against St. Michael-Albertville. Another challenge is ahead, a game Thursday against No. 8 Minnetonka.

Wayzata's girls team is 8-0 after a 2-0 victory Tuesday over St. Michael-Albertville. No. 4 Minnetonka awaits the Trojans on Thursday.

The Class 2A girls rankings have a new No. 1 in Holy Angels (5-1-1), which moved ahead of Benilde-St. Margaret's (5-0-1). Holy Angels has given up a single goal this season, in a 1-0 loss to Wayzata.

State rankings

By the Minnesota State Soccer Coaches Association

BOYS

Class 3A

1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Maple Grove; 4. Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Stillwater; 6. Woodbury; 7. Rochester Mayo; 8. Minnetonka; 9. Osseo; 10. East Ridge.

Class 2A

1. Hill-Murray; 2. Holy Angels; 3. Orono; 4. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 5. DeLaSalle; 6. Worthington; 7. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 8. Willmar; 9. Marshall; 10. Delano.

Class 1A

1. Holy Family; 2. Minnehaha Academy; 3. Breck; 4. Rochester Lourdes; 5. St. Paul Academy; 6. Southwest Christian; 7. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 8. St. Cloud Cathedral; 9. Providence Academy; 10. St. Paul Humboldt.

GIRLS

Class 3A

1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Woodbury; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Stillwater; 6. Blaine; 7. Centennial; 8. East Ridge; 9. Lakeville South; 10. (tie) Hopkins and White Bear Lake.

Class 2A

1. Holy Angels; 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 3. Hill-Murray; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Byron; 6. Totino-Grace; 7. Cloquet-Carlton; 8. Mankato West; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall; 10. Winona.

Class 1A

1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. Providence Academy; 3. Southwest Christian; 4. St. Paul Academy; 5. (tie) Rochester Lourdes and St. Croix Prep; 7. Watertown-Mayer; 8. Esko; 9. Breck; 10. Holy Family.