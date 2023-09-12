Six coaches will be inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Minneapolis.

Mike Devney of Esko, Mike McDonald of Cambridge-Isanti, Charles Portis of St. Paul Highland Park, Mike Sjoberg of St. Thomas Academy, Mark Torgerson of Morris and Kurt Virgin of Eagan will be the honorees.

Devney, who also coached at Carlton and Duluth Denfeld, had a career record of 519-230. He guided Esko to the Class 2A state championship in 2014.

McDonald is also a member of the 500-win club with a career mark of 524-483. He will be entering his 37th season with the Bluejackets this winter.

Portis guided the Scots for 22 years after starting his career at St. Paul Como Park. He won 310 games and led the Scots to the Class 3A state title in 1999.

Sjoberg opened his coaching career at Hastings for three seasons before taking over at St. Thomas Academy. He won 1998 and 2007 state championships with the Cadets and has a 395-149 career record. Sjoberg died in 2021.

Torgerson coached Morris for 35 seasons, starting in 1987, and has a career record of 593-311.

Virgin served as Apple Valley's girls coach for six seasons before becoming Eagan's boys coach. He had a 485-313 record and also won more than 400 games as the school's boys soccer coach.

Ticket information is on the coaches association's website.