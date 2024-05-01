It's been a minute for Hippo Campus. After becoming full-bore musicians straight out of high school in the mid-2010s, the buoyant Twin Cities pop-rock quartet wrapped up its busy tour schedule behind 2022′s "LP3″ last summer with gigs at the Bonnaroo festival and Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park to take some time to kick back and assess.

Now comes the results of that reevaluation period: The group just dropped an emotionally redemptive new single, "Everything at Once," which also marks a new record-label arrangement after three albums and various EPs with the New York label Grand Jury Music.

Hippo Campus is now officially a labelmate of synth-pop duo Sylvan Esso on the latter's self-run, artist-driven record company Psychic Hotline. Co-helmed by Wisconsin native Nick Sanborn, Sylvan Esso has long been chummy with the younger Upper Midwest band going back meet-ups at Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires festivals.

A video for the new single (posted below) was also released which captures Hippo Campus in action at the famed Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls. The band released this rather contemplative statement about the song:

"'Everything at Once' is a meditation, a focus on breath in the midst of breathless moments. You've been running away for too long; you need to face what you're running from if you're ever going to beat it. Slow down, breathe deep, put a name to the things you fear. Be patient, surrender your forced perspective, and feel everything at once."

The single was released ahead of Hippo Campus' first big of many big outdoor gigs in 2024, its second headlining appearance at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver on Monday with influential opener MJ Lenderman. The band then plays a string of festival dates this summer including Governor's Ball in New York City on June 8, Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 28, Lollapalooza in Chicago in early August, plus the hometown appearance at Minnesota Yacht Club in St. Paul on July 20.



