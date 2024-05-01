May the 4th is upon us, and even though there's no new Star Wars movie out this year, Kemps is peddling blue milk at Cub Foods and a bevy of local breweries are throwing costume contests with themed drinks. Want to find stormtroopers? Local baddies of the 501st Legion — fans who make and wear elaborate Star Wars costumes — will be out in force, dazzling families and raising funds for good causes. From the classic Science Museum experience to a genre-defying Star Wars/Kentucky Derby crossover party at O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co., Saturday, May 4, is full of activities for fans casual and hardcore. Get tickets in advance where you can.

Animal Humane Society Walk for Animals

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

International Bazaar at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds

A one-mile walk and a pet costume contest to collect donations for the Animal Humane Society. Several members of the 501st Legion have signed up to support. Ferrets best kept in a covered stroller.

Celebrate Star Wars Day at the Science Museum of Minnesota (presented by the Star Tribune)

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

A special event featuring a Wookiee scavenger hunt with prizes, sketching demonstration and character appearances. Take the bus for free on May 4 and every Friday through the end of June.

May the 4th Be With You 5k at 56 Brewing

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

3055 Columbia Av. NE., Suite 102, Minneapolis

Part of the 2024 Minnesota Brewery Running Series, 56 Brewing is hosting a 5K race, Star Wars costumes strongly encouraged and walking perfectly acceptable. There's beer, music and swag at the finish line. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit Infinite Ingredient, which supports wellness for craft beer workers.

Recovery Bike Shop

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

2504 Central Av. NE., Minneapolis

Closing out the neighborhood bike shop's month-long Northeast small business scavenger hunt will be a community clean-up at 11 a.m. followed by May the 4th-themed food, music, beer from Fair State and a group ride at 4 p.m.

Rogue One at the Parkway Theater

Doors at noon, movie at 1 p.m.

4814 Chicago Av. S., Minneapolis

A screening of the standalone (and some say best) Star Wars movie.

Boom Island Brewing

Noon-11 p.m.

5959 Baker Rd., Suite 320, Minnetonka

Midwest Custom Arcades will host Star Wars arcade games from noon to 6 p.m., followed by Star Wars remixes by DJ Theology from 7-10 p.m. Includes a craft market and costume contest.

O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

2 p.m.

600 Malcolm Av. SE., Minneapolis

With Star Wars Day colliding with the Kentucky Derby, O'Shaughnessy's is hosting a mashup costume contest with a photo booth, themed drinks, handcrafted cigars and a dog-friendly patio.

Star Wars Day with Southside Aces

Doors at 6 p.m., show from 7-8:30 p.m.

6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley

New Orleans jazz show at Crooners Supper Club featuring jazzy renditions of Princess Leia's theme and the Imperial March.



