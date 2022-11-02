St. Paul Academy made quite clear Tuesday that a second upset was not going to happen.

The Spartans, No. 5 in the final Class 1A rankings, scored a goal just 1 minute, 18 seconds into the game and rode that momentum to a 6-0 victory over upstart Maranatha Christian in the semifinals of the boys' soccer state tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Maranatha (9-11-1) had pulled off the upset of the tournament in the quarterfinals, ousting top-seeded Southwest Christian 3-2, rallying behind a pair of late goals.

St. Paul Academy (13-3-3) kept the pressure on all game, building a 4-0 halftime lead and extending it to 6-0 midway through the second half. The Spartans, perhaps the most storied program in state history, will play for the fifth state championship in program history Friday.