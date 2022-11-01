Top-seeded Wayzata took control of a back-and-forth semifinal late in the first half and defeated fifth-seeded Andover 4-1 on Tuesday morning in the Class 3A boys' soccer state tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Trojans (18-1-2) finished the first half with a 2-0 lead and 6-0 edge in shots on goal.

Trojans junior midfielder Charlie Piller, who scored two goals, said success comes when forwards and midfielders stop trouble before it starts.

"When we press up top, it shuts down their attack," he said. "[The midfielders] have worked on shutting them down so they can't really get an attack started."

Mike Orlov picked up a goal and an assist late in the first half to get the Trojans going. Orlov finished off a penalty kick and then directed a rebound of his own shot to Piller, who scored. The goals came in a 4:47 span.

Piller scored his second goal of the game off a pass from Kieran Mahan with 4:56 left. That goal came 2:02 after Joe Burica scored on a penalty kick to give the Trojans a 3-1 lead.

Baraka Tarleton scored for the Huskies (15-3-2), sliding a penalty shot under diving goalkeeper Ethan Kintzle with 25:16 left in the game.

