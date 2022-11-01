The top-ranked Hill-Murray boys' soccer team gave up two goals all season before Tuesday's Class 2A state tournament semifinal game. Richfield scored three times in the first half.

The undefeated Pioneers recovered, winning 4-3 on penalty kicks in overtime at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Hill-Murray (21-0) edged the No. 5 seed Spartans (12-5-4), who were making their first state tournament appearance since winning the 1975 championship.

Ronan O'Connor scored twice, including the final penalty kick goal.

Antwane Ruiz put Richfield ahead 1-0 early in the game. O'Connor responded with a tying goal.

The next Richfield goal changed the game's complexion. Sanchez charged to convert a ball from Ruiz into a header goal and collided with Pioneers keeper Tayler Pinx in the process. Pinx lay on the field injured for several minutes, ultimately checking out of the game. His replacement, Jack Erickson, got a rude welcome as a teammate accidently headed a ball into the net for a 3-1 Richfield lead. Sanchez, the last of the Spartans to touch the ball, got credit for the goal.

Sanchez has seven goals in five playoff games.

Hill-Murray wasn't finished. The Pioneers' second half equaled Richfield's first half. They scored three times and forced overtime.

A header goal from Ernest Hanna in the 67th minute drew the Pioneers within one. They received a golden chance to draw even with about four minutes as a foul brought Star Tribune All-Metro first-team selection Jacob Dinzeo to the line for a penalty kick. But Richfield keeper Cole Madison made the save. Hill-Murray's leading scorer, Dinzeo was denied from adding a 26th goal to his season total.

No matter, Hill-Murray's Taylor Petrich sent a ball home with 29 seconds remaining to force overtime.

