Little oversight in Minnesota for haunted hay rides, other Halloween crowd pleasers

There has been a steady increase in the revenue farms have generated from tourism in recent years. The 2022 Census of Agriculture showed a rise in the income generated from agritourism and recreational services, jumping from $949 million in 2017 to almost $1.26 billion in 2022. In Minnesota, agritourism stood at $13.6 million in sales from 509 farms reporting income from hosting tours and on-farm activities across the state. Experts estimate sales are even higher, with smaller, non-traditional farms unlikely to be on the radar of the National Agricultural Statistics Service.