St. Cloud

Funeral set for 13-year-old who died at haunted hayride

His mother called him an exceptionally unique child who loved Jesus.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2024 at 9:53PM

The funeral for the 13-year-old boy who died in a hayride incident in St. Augusta, Minn., near St. Cloud, last weekend has been set, according to his obituary website.

Funeral services for Alexander “Xander” Steven Mick will take place at 2 p.m. Monday at Discovery Church in Sauk Rapids.

The boy was injured Saturday after being run over by a wagon pulled by a tractor at the haunted hayride Harvest of Horror.

Xander was a unique child who loved Jesus with all his heart, said his mother, Teri Dahlberg Mick, in a statement.

“He was full of life, a junior black belt in taekwondo, played drums for worship team; he was in band, sang in choir, in robotics and soccer, and almost was an Eagle Scout,” she said.

The remaining nights of Halloween activities at Harvest of Horror were canceled, organizers said in a statement posted on its website.

