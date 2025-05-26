Haliburton and the Pacers host New York with 2-1 series lead

New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 221
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Pacers lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last meeting 106-100 on Monday, led by 24 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 20.
The Pacers are 29-22 against conference opponents. Indiana is 6-2 in one-possession games.
The Knicks are 34-18 in conference play. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 15.7 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 3.4.
The Pacers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 115.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 115.1 the Pacers allow.