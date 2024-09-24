Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Gracie Abrams
A friend of and former opening act for both Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, the 25-year-old Los Angeles pop singer is enjoying major momentum for her second album, “The Secret of Us,” and the new single “Close to You.” The record was co-produced with Aaron Dessner of the National, who helped craft a similar kind of elegant melancholy in Swift’s “Evermore/Folklore” tunes. A daughter of filmmakers JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath, Abrams shows her own youthful, clever, Hollywood-y personality in songs like “I Love You, I’m Sorry.” Now we’ll see how she shines as a headliner. Role Model, aka L.A. strummer/rapper Tucker Pillsbury, opens. (8 p.m. Wed., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., resale tickets only, armorymn.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Jeff Lynne’s ELO
After a 38-year absence from Twin Cities stages, ELO brought its majestic magic to St. Paul in 2019 and sounded as pristinely sumptuous — and ambitious — as back in the day. Such ‘70s classics as “Evil Woman,” “Do Ya” and “Turn to Stone” tantalized the fans as Lynne, a one-man band in the studio, was joined by a dozen other musicians. At 76, the former Traveling Wilbury has announced that the Over and Out Tour will be his final North American trek with ELO. (8 p.m. Mon., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $49 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Sturgill Simpson
Twin Cities fans of Nashville’s favorite modern outsider were already excited enough about his first show here in eight years to buy up tickets in minutes despite the inferior venue it got stuck in (the Armory was already booked; see above). That excitement grew even stronger last week, when Simpson kicked off his tour to rave reviews and with interestingly varied, 30-plus-song set lists, including many random covers and ample tunes off the Kentucky-bred alt-twanger’s brilliant new album, “Passage Du Desir,” which he released under the pseudonym Johnny Blue Skies. Sure wish the show was being held outside under open skies, like the one he’s playing in Moorhead the night before. But we’ll take it. (8 p.m. Wed., Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com)
C.R.
Jimmy Webb
He’s a world-class songwriter (“Up, Up and Away,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “MacArthur Park,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Worst That Could Happen,” “Galveston,” “Highwayman”) with a shelf full of Grammys and a spot in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Webb is a superb pianist and arranger with, as they say, a songwriter’s singing voice. And he is a storyteller extraordinaire who might answer the question why someone left the cake out in the rain. With Pete Mancini. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $49-$69, theparkwaytheater.com)
J.B.
Do Re #MeToo
There’s something so indescribably rock ‘n’ roll in nature about this fourth almost-annual all-star musical send-up, featuring an all-star class of women from the Twin Cities music scene turning some of rock’s most sexist songs on end for the sake of reproductive rights. Questionable classics by everyone from the Beatles, the Police and Maroon 5 to the obvious Ted Nugent have been skewered by the cast. This year finds newcomers such as Karen Grotberg of the Jayhawks and Nadirah McGill of Gully Boys joining repeat players such as Kiss the Tiger’s Meghan Kreidler, the Suburbs’ Janey Winterbauer, Katy Vernon, Lucy Michelle and Aby Wolf, who aptly described the song list last year as “grossness turned up to 11.” Comedian Lizz Winstead created the event to benefit her nonprofit Abortion Access Front. (8 p.m. Sat., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $50 donation, theparkwaytheater.com)
C.R.
Minnesota Orchestra
Instrumentalists who interpret the music of others rarely receive a MacArthur “genius” grant, but Leila Josefowicz is such an intrepid advocate for new music as to be one of its consummate conduits. She’ll solo on English composer Thomas Adès’ 2005 violin concerto, “Concentric Paths.” But equally intriguing is his 2020 work, “The Exterminating Angel” Symphony, built from the score of his opera based upon Luis Buñuel’s landmark surrealist film. Thomas Søndergård will also conduct two marvelous orchestral showcases by Maurice Ravel. (11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat.; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $25-$106, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)
ROB HUBBARD
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra
The specter of a strike or lockout no longer looms over the SPCO season, as musicians and management have agreed to a new three-year contract. So celebrate with Antonio Vivaldi’s popular collection of four violin concertos, “The Four Seasons,” SPCO violinist Kyu-Young Kim soloing. The all-baroque, all-strings program also includes a C.P.E. Bach Sinfonia and Francesco Geminiani’s “La Follia” Variations. (11 a.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi; $16-$68, students and children free, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)
R.H.
THEATER
‘Rosette’
William Nour drew on his family’s history of displacement, survival and resilience in his new play. Set in 1966, with period music to match, this world premiere is a coming-of-age story of an 18-year-old Palestinian young woman who wants to be educated and have the freedom to make her own choices. Her parents have their own thoughts. “She’s a typical teenager pushing against tradition and the expectations of her parents,” said Kathryn Haddad, founding artistic executive director of producer New Arab American Theater Works, under whose auspices the play was developed. “And it’s all happening against the backdrop of a very daunting larger political world.” Laila Sahir plays the title character and Taous Khazem directs. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Oct. 6. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls. $15-$35. newarabamericantheaterworks.org)
ROHAN PRESTON
‘Dial M for Murder’
Maybe the action wasn’t close enough to the audience at the Guthrie Theater at the top of the year. That’s when the Minneapolis playhouse staged Jeffrey Hatcher’s updates of Frederick Knott’s 1952 thriller. Yellow Tree Theatre is putting on its own version in its intimate Osseo storefront theater with Adelin Phelps, Charles Fraser and Edwin Strout in principal roles. Brandon Raghu directs. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Oct. 13. Yellow Tree Theatre, 320 5th Av. SE., Osseo. $40. 763-493-8733, yellowtreetheatre.com)
R.P.
COMEDY
Ahmed Khalaf
Khalaf is relatively new to the Twin Cities comedy scene, but he’s already established himself as one of our more engaging storytellers. Every time he hits the stage, he seems to pull out new tales, ones that often reflect on growing up as Somali American. His latest anecdote, about his early obsession with Burger King’s chicken sandwiches, harks back to the best of Bill Cosby. You’ll get his very best material this weekend as he’s recording his first album. (8 p.m. Fri. and Sat., Sisyphus Brewing, 712 W. Ontario Av., Mpls., $15, sisyphusbrewing.com)
NEAL JUSTIN
ART
‘Thread of the Blood’
The exhibition “Hilo de la Sangre (Thread of the Blood),” curated by Xavier Tavera and Dougie Padilla, revolves around the significance of blood. The show includes work by 15 Latine visual artists from across the diaspora working in a variety of media, from pen on handkerchief to human teeth on corn cobs. Information available in Spanish and English. Ends Jan. 15. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu.-Sun., Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 N. Robert St., St. Paul, free, 651-797-2571 or mmaa.org)
ALICIA ELER
‘Girlhood (It’s complicated)’
An exhibition at the Minnesota History Center explores the idea of girlhood in the United States. Through more than 100 objects from the Smithsonian, and a section focused just on women’s basketball in Minnesota, the show considers how young women have influenced everything from politics to fashion. Ends June 1, 2025. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thu., Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul., $8-$15, free for kids under 4, members and Blue Star Families, 651-259-3000 or mnhs.org)
A.E.
DANCE
Twin Cities Ballet
The Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota gives a taste of what’s to come in the 2024-25 season with a preview performance and party. TCB has a big year ahead, including a new version of “Romeo & Juliet” set to the music of Queen in March 2025, a guest choreographer engagement with James Sewell of James Sewell Ballet and a new piece inspired by “Phantom of the Opera.” For the preview party, the troupe will perform new pieces, variations by recently joined company members and an excerpt from the company’s upcoming Halloween show, “Frankenstein & Other Tales.” It’s also a chance to meet the artists and nab items from the silent auction. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Ballet Royale, 16368 Kenrick Av., Lakeville. $10 suggested donation. 952-452-3163, twincitiesballet.org)
SHEILA REGAN
Dance Theatre of Harlem
The music of Aretha Franklin and James Brown ground Robert Garland’s “Return,” a dance piece the artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem choreographed 25 years ago. With its urban physicality, classical lines and post-modern touch, it’s become a much loved part of the company’s repertory. “Return” will be part of the Harlem troupe’s upcoming concert at Northrop, along with Robert Bondara’s “Take Me With You,” a sensuous duet set to Radiohead. Also on the program is “Allegro Brilliante” by George Balanchine, and the 2023 piece by William Forsythe called “Blake Works IV (The Barre Project), set to the electro-soul music of British singer-songwriter James Blake. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls. $26-$81. 612-625-6600, northrop.umn.edu)
S.R.
FAMILY
Afton Apple Festival Weekends
The harvest is in and now it’s time for some fun at the orchard, where guests can pick from 15 apple varieties. Other pick-your-own options include flowers, berries and pumpkins. Added attractions these weekends include yard games, music and magic shows. Orchard admission includes the petting farm, playground, giant swing and rocking chair and hayrides. For an extra two bucks, kids can bounce on the jump pad and ride the cow train. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends through Oct. 13, Afton Apple Orchard, 14421 90th St. S., Hastings, $5-$7, aftonapple.com)
MELISSA WALKER
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.