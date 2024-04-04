It's a good thing the Gophers women's basketball team packed for a week's worth of travel.

After winning on the road at Wyoming in the WNIT's round of eight Monday and at Troy (Ala.) in Wednesday's semifinal game, the Gophers will play St. Louis University at 2 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

That campus is about a half-hour drive northeast of St. Louis.

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network and broadcast on 96.7-FM radio.

The Gophers beat Pacific and North Dakota State at home before starting this road trip to their first WNIT final. St. Louis — which will be playing near home for just the second time during this tournament — beat Central Arkansas, Northern Iowa, Purdue Fort Wayne, Wisconsin and Vermont.

The Gophers will have the chance to end their season with a victory for just the second time. Minnesota won the 2012 Women's Basketball Invitational (WBI).

This will be the third all-time matchup between the Gophers and St. Louis and the first since 2000. Minnesota won the two previous meetings.