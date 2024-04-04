Maybe it wasn't the tournament the Gophers women's basketball team was aiming for when the season began, before injuries pushed things in the wrong direction.

But after Wednesday night's 74-69 victory at Troy, the Gophers have a chance to be one of just a handful of teams that could end their season with a win.

The victory in Troy, Ala., over the hard-running and hard-rebounding Trojans in a WNIT semifinal put the Gophers (20-15) into the championship game Saturday against Saint Louis.

Grace Grocholski's three-pointer with 40 seconds left put the Gophers up four points, ending a scoring drought of nearly 2½ minutes, during which the Trojans (22-12) had pulled to within a point.

The Gophers won despite becoming turnover-prone in the second half (13 in the final two quarters) and struggling to keep Troy off the boards. Troy — the nation's leading rebounding team this season — had 50 rebounds, 22 on the offensive end, which were turned into 20 second-chance points.

But the Gophers, who led by as many as 14 points early in the third quarter, held on.

Ja'Mia Hollings (25), Tai'Sheka Porchia (21) and Makayia Hallmon (19) scored 65 of Troy's 69 points. Hollings (12 rebounds) and Porchia (10) each had double-doubles.

Amaya Battle led the Gophers with 18 points. She also had seven rebounds and four assists. Mallory Heyer added 15 points and nine rebounds. Grocholski finished with 11 points. Sophie Hart (12 points, 11 rebounds) had her first double-double as a Gopher.





The Gophers struggled to get good shots, and their lead dwindled to a point when Hollings made one of two free-throw tries with 55 seconds left.

But on the ensuing possession, Janay Sanders got the ball to Grocholski, who hit her second three-pointer of the game for a 71-67 lead.

After getting a stop, the Gophers went up five when Grocholski made one of two free throws with 23 seconds left. The Trojans scored, but Battle hit two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to ice the game.

The first quarter ended with the Gophers, who led by as many as 12, up 23-15. Seven Gophers scored, none more than Hart's six points. Minnesota, which went on an 8-0 run with the score tied 7-7, shot just 38.5%. But the Gophers held Troy under 30%. Hollings, who had 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting, kept the Trojans in the game. The rest of the roster was 2-for-15 in the quarter.

The Trojans found their range in the second quarter, making nine of 18 shots.

With Hollins continuing her roll — she had 17 points and eight rebounds in the first half — the Trojans pulled to within a point on Porchia's jumper with 6:26 left. They were still within two mid-quarter when the Gophers used a quick 6-0 run to start a 15-8 run to end the quarter, pushing their lead to nine at the half.

The biggest stat of the half? The Gophers, who had just one first-half turnover, had a 10-0 edge on points off turnovers.

The Gophers started the third quarter on an 11-6 run to go up 14 with 6:58 left in the quarter on Sanders' drive for a basket.

The rest of the quarter belonged to Troy, which started turning the Gophers over — Minnesota had six turnovers in the third — and scoring in droves. From the point the Gophers led by 14 to the end of the quarter, Troy went on a 17-6 run to pull within three entering the fourth.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.