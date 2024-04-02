For the second straight game, this time on the road, Amaya Battle would not let the Gophers women's basketball team lose.

With the Gophers down by a point on the road at Wyoming in the WNIT Round of 8, Battle scored every Minnesota point in a 9-2 run that put the Gophers up for good in a 65-54 victory over the Cowgirls.

The Gophers (19-15) pushed that lead to eight points on Sophie Hart's basket with just over 3 minutes left, and never faltered again.

Playing without leading scorer Mara Braun, who re-injured her right foot in the Gophers' Super 16 victory over North Dakota State, Battle scored 29 points, had four rebounds and four assists on a night when the Gophers struggled at times to score.

Up 10 after a quarter, the Cowgirls (18-15) pushed back, leading by as many as four and by a point with just over seven minutes left in the game.

Then Battle took over. She hit two free throws with 6:50 left, then hit a bucket. With 5:51 left she hit one of two free throws, hit two more at 5:14, then hit another jumper with 4:37 left and the Gophers, up six, were in control. Battle scored 14 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter.

The Gophers advanced to play Troy in the WNIT semifinals.

Sophie Hart scored 14 points. Mallory Heyer had eight points and nine rebounds. Nia Holloway had six points and seven rebounds.

Allyson Fertig had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Wyoming.

Battle took the game over for the Gophers, who out-scored the Cowgirls 21-9 over the final 7 minutes of the game.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 65, Wyoming 54

The Gophers led by 10 after the first quarter because that's the way they ended it — with a 10-0 run.

While holding Wyoming to 3-for-12 shoot, while building a 5-0 edge on points off turnovers and a 6-0 edge on second-chance points, the Gophers broke open a 7-7 game over the final 2½ minutes of the quarter.

The run started with Nia Holloway's basket, included a three-point play by Hart, a three-pointer from Heyer and Battle's basket to end the quarter for a 17-7 lead.

Then the Gophers were out-scored 17-12 in the second quarter. And it would have been worse had it not been for Battle, who scored 10 of those points on 5-for-8 shooting. The rest of the Gophers had two points on 1-for-6 shooting.

The Cowgirls — getting eight points from Fertig — got within five points four times in the quarter, the final time on two free throws by McKinley Dickerson with 5 seconds left in the half.

The Gophers continued to struggle to score in the third quarter. The Cowgirls started the quarter 16-6, taking a six-point lead with 3½ minutes left in the quarter before the Gophers scored the final six points to force a 40-40 tie into the fourth quarter.

