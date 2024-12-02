Gophers women’s basketball aims for 10-0 start with North Florida next
The 9-0 Gophers face the Ospreys in Minnesota’s final tune-up before Big Ten play begins Sunday at Nebraska.
7 p.m., Tuesday vs. North Florida at Williams Arena
Streamed: BTN+ Radio: 96.7-FM
Gophers update: Minnesota improved to 9-0 with victories over Houston and Louisiana at the Big Easy Classic in New Orleans. This is the last preseason game before the Gophers begin Big Ten Conference competition at Nebraska on Sunday. The Gophers have held their last three opponents to a combined shooting percentage of 27.9. Mallory Heyer is coming off a 20-point game against Louisiana, her second-highest total in her two-plus seasons with the team. Grace Grocholski has scored in double figures in four straight games, hitting seven of 18 threes (38.9%).
North Florida update: The Ospreys have started this season 2-6 after going 9-21 last season. Their six losses this season have come by an average of 24.8 points. Senior guard Jazmine Spencer leads North Florida in scoring (13.0), steals (23) and three-pointers made (20).
