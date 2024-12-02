Gophers women’s basketball aims for 10-0 start with North Florida next

Gophers update: Minnesota improved to 9-0 with victories over Houston and Louisiana at the Big Easy Classic in New Orleans. This is the last preseason game before the Gophers begin Big Ten Conference competition at Nebraska on Sunday. The Gophers have held their last three opponents to a combined shooting percentage of 27.9. Mallory Heyer is coming off a 20-point game against Louisiana, her second-highest total in her two-plus seasons with the team. Grace Grocholski has scored in double figures in four straight games, hitting seven of 18 threes (38.9%).