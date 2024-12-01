As Plitzuweit stressed after the game — which pushed the Gophers to 9-0 — scoring isn’t the only measure of a great game. Heyer’s 11-rebound defensive gem against Houston on Friday is an example, as is Tori McKinney’s game Saturday. McKinney made just one of seven shots and scored five points, but she had a team-high nine rebounds, three assists and two steals and was a team-best plus-25 for the Gopher.