The Gophers celebrated a touchdown during their last home game against Eastern Michigan.
The Gophers celebrated a touchdown during their last home game against Eastern Michigan.

Gophers-Louisiana: Things to know before and during the game

3:08pm
P.J. Fleck is in his seventh season as Gophers head football coach.

Fleck says Gophers will be 'Triple-A' team without influx of NIL money

September 28
College Football Insider: The Gophers have lost transfers that came down to name, image and likeness (NIL) money, where "we didn't pay him enough," coach P.J. Fleck said.
Darius Taylor rushed for 198 yards against Northwestern but missed overtime of the loss with a leg injury.

Another upset loss? Randy Johnson's Gophers-Louisiana prediction

6:00am
The Gophers are coming off a crushing loss at Northwestern, and could be without their top running back against a Louisiana team that shouldn't be taken lightly.
Gophers players huddled before the Aug. 31 season opener against Nebraska.

Fleck's Gophers have rebounded from bad losses. Now, it's a must-do.

34 minutes ago
At 2-2, the Gophers need four more victories to qualify for a bowl game. A look at their schedule shows losing to Louisiana could kill reasonable chances of getting a bid.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will test the Gophers when the Wolverines visit Huntington Bank Stadium on Oct. 7.

Who can the Gophers stop? Five best QBs remaining on U's schedule

September 28
The Gophers' last two opponents have thrown for 814 yards combined. Here are five more quarterbacks who could give Minnesota's defense trouble this season.
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa soaked in the cheers after leading the Terps past Michigan State last Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

Can Maryland hit 5-0? Find out in Randy Johnson's weekly Big Ten picks

September 28
A historic clash between Michigan and Nebraska and a chance for the Terps to stay undefeated highlights Week 5 around the Big Ten.
Ohio State’s Kyle McCord (6) looked to pass during the first half of Saturday’s 17-14 victory over Notre Dame.

Big Ten power rankings: How far did the Gophers tumble after upset?

September 26
What's standing between Michigan and a higher ranking? Where are the Gophers after their jarring loss to Northwestern? The latest from college football writer Randy Johnson.
September 27
Gophers defensive back Jack Henderson, right, collided with Northwestern wide receiver Bryce Kirtz during Saturday’s 37-34 overtime loss for Minneso

With Gophers reeling, what happened to Rossi's normally stout defense?

The Gophers and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi are looking for answers after giving up too many explosive plays at North Carolina and Northwestern.
September 26
Gophers recruit Corey Smith and Northwestern senior Bryce Kirtz have both starred at Brownsburg in Indiana.

Gophers pass-catching recruit played with receiver who just dominated U

Indiana high school standout Corey Smith, a Gophers wide receiver recruit, is being compared to Northwestern's Bryce Kirtz, who dominated the U's secondary on Saturday.
September 24
Gophers coach P. J. Fleck watched from the sideline during the first half at Northwestern on Saturday night.

Northwestern capitalizes on gaps in U's often-reliable strategy

P.J. Fleck's signature play formula collapsed as his team's defense fell apart in the fourth quarter.