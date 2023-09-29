Gophers-Louisiana: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Fleck says Gophers will be 'Triple-A' team without influx of NIL money
College Football Insider: The Gophers have lost transfers that came down to name, image and likeness (NIL) money, where "we didn't pay him enough," coach P.J. Fleck said.
Another upset loss? Randy Johnson's Gophers-Louisiana prediction
The Gophers are coming off a crushing loss at Northwestern, and could be without their top running back against a Louisiana team that shouldn't be taken lightly.
Fleck's Gophers have rebounded from bad losses. Now, it's a must-do.
At 2-2, the Gophers need four more victories to qualify for a bowl game. A look at their schedule shows losing to Louisiana could kill reasonable chances of getting a bid.
Who can the Gophers stop? Five best QBs remaining on U's schedule
The Gophers' last two opponents have thrown for 814 yards combined. Here are five more quarterbacks who could give Minnesota's defense trouble this season.
Can Maryland hit 5-0? Find out in Randy Johnson's weekly Big Ten picks
A historic clash between Michigan and Nebraska and a chance for the Terps to stay undefeated highlights Week 5 around the Big Ten.
Big Ten power rankings: How far did the Gophers tumble after upset?
What's standing between Michigan and a higher ranking? Where are the Gophers after their jarring loss to Northwestern? The latest from college football writer Randy Johnson.
Gophers
With Gophers reeling, what happened to Rossi's normally stout defense?
The Gophers and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi are looking for answers after giving up too many explosive plays at North Carolina and Northwestern.
Gophers
Gophers pass-catching recruit played with receiver who just dominated U
Indiana high school standout Corey Smith, a Gophers wide receiver recruit, is being compared to Northwestern's Bryce Kirtz, who dominated the U's secondary on Saturday.
Gophers
Northwestern capitalizes on gaps in U's often-reliable strategy
P.J. Fleck's signature play formula collapsed as his team's defense fell apart in the fourth quarter.
