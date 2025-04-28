Dick Mulkern, who spent 29 years as a coach and athletic director at Hamline, died Sunday at age 100.
Mulkern went 57-50-1 as Pipers football coach from 1962 to ’73, and he also served as AD and coached wrestling and track and field. He had 34 All-Americas and 12 national champions in track.
Before Mulkern’s arrival, Hamline had one MIAC football victory from 1955 to 1961, and that was a forfeit by St. Thomas in 1958. Mulkern, a Minneapolis South High School and the University of Minnesota graduate who started his football coaching career at Detroit Lakes, had been a successful coach at White Bear Lake for 10 years when he took the Pipers job.
“When I was hired after the 1961 season, I told the Hamline president, ‘If I don’t win in five years, you should fire me, because I’ll work harder than anyone to make it happen,’ ” Mulkern told the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2014.
In 1966, Hamline went 6-1 and won the MIAC title for the first time in 45 years. “I just made it,” Mulkern said. “When we won in ’66, that was my fifth season, so I just made it.”
Mulkern was a two-time NAIA Coach of the Year and has been inducted into six Halls of Fame. He was inducted into the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1979, the Hamline Hall of Fame in 1983 and the USA Track & Field Hall of Fame in 2007. In 2014, Hamline named an outdoor multipurpose facility on campus after Mulkern.
He turned 100 in January.