Review: Charli XCX treats her Minneapolis ‘Brat’ pack to a hyper dance party

“It’s okay to admit that you’re jealous of me.”
As she sang/snarled that line two songs into her Essex-thickened British accent Saturday night at Target Center, Charli XCX set the haughty and, yep, bratty attitude that defined her first Minnesota concert since becoming a pop superstar.
Any aspiring singer would be jealous of the success that has been thrust upon the real-life Charlotte Emma Aitchison. Last summer’s breakout album, “Brat,” not only took over the music biz but inspired pop-culture jargon and sloganeering for Kamala Harris’ campaign.
It’s doubtful Charli could have even filled the Armory in Minneapolis last April, and here she was playing to 15,000 fans – lots of young women, lots of gay men, lots of fun — between two Timberwolves’ home playoff games at Minnesota’s NBA arena.
While Charli’s mainstream crossover has been sudden, the 32-year-old singer has actually been grinding and hustling her way toward it for a full decade. “Brat” was her sixth album. She made many previous Twin Cities appearances, too, including club gigs, a KDWB Jingle Ball and opening for Coldplay and Taylor Swift.
To quote Swift about Charli’s big career bang, she was ready for it. She commanded the stage Saturday with impressively fierce dancing and charmingly attitudinal strutting. Audience members’ friends will be jealous hearing about all the fun they had come Sunday morning.
Charli really was all there was to the show. Instead of adding a massive stage production, large live band, T-shirt gun and other accruements that come with arena-headlining status, Charli put on what amounted to a very large, very high-energy dance-club show with her as the lone star. She didn’t even have a DJ with her on stage.
Playing up her Britishness, she blared “Bittersweet Symphony” by U.K. rockers the Verve as her walk-up song before the throbbing grooves of her remixed dance track “365” came booming over the sound system.