Review: Kendrick Lamar reigns supreme in Minneapolis tour kickoff with SZA

Tellingly, some of the night’s most thrilling moments also came when Lamar was hardly moving at all. For his reappearance after SZA’s first solo set, he performed “Euphoria” all by himself at the tip of the thrust stage with rhythmic precision. Throughout the against-all-odds anthem “Man at the Garden,” he crouched on the hood of the GNX while the stage’s giant video backdrop whirred through what looked like his old neighborhood of Compton.