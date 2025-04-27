A year ago, the yet-unnamed Minnesota Frost lost the regular season’s final five games and still made the playoffs and eventually won the PWHL’s inaugural Walter Cup.
On Sunday, they lost for the fourth time in five games, 2-0 to last-place New York at Xcel Energy Center.
They remain four points behind Ottawa’s fourth and final playoff spot with two games to play.
New York’s Taylor Girard scored her first goal of the season midway through the second period and gave the Sirens a 1-0 lead that the Frost never countered.
Girard stripped the puck clean near the Frost blue line, outskated two Minnesota defenders down the right side and snapped a shot from low in the slot past goaltender Maddie Rooney at 11:07 of the second period.
“I just snuck it in,” Girard said in a between-periods television interview.
The Sirens added an empty-net slam dunk of a goal with 7.8 seconds left.
The Frost, playing their final home game of the regular season, couldn’t get anything out of a New York five-minute major misconduct penalty in the second period.