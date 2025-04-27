Frost

Minnesota Frost’s PWHL playoff hopes diminish with 2-0 loss to New York Sirens

The Frost lost for the fourth time in five games and stand fifth, four points out of the postseason, with two games to play.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 27, 2025 at 8:46PM
New York Sirens defender Jaime Bourbonnais defends as Frost forward Klara Hymlarova (71) controls the puck in the first period Sunday at Xcel Energy Center. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A year ago, the yet-unnamed Minnesota Frost lost the regular season’s final five games and still made the playoffs and eventually won the PWHL’s inaugural Walter Cup.

On Sunday, they lost for the fourth time in five games, 2-0 to last-place New York at Xcel Energy Center.

They remain four points behind Ottawa’s fourth and final playoff spot with two games to play.

New York’s Taylor Girard scored her first goal of the season midway through the second period and gave the Sirens a 1-0 lead that the Frost never countered.

Girard stripped the puck clean near the Frost blue line, outskated two Minnesota defenders down the right side and snapped a shot from low in the slot past goaltender Maddie Rooney at 11:07 of the second period.

“I just snuck it in,” Girard said in a between-periods television interview.

The Sirens added an empty-net slam dunk of a goal with 7.8 seconds left.

The Frost, playing their final home game of the regular season, couldn’t get anything out of a New York five-minute major misconduct penalty in the second period.

They have been limited to one goal in three of their past four games.

The game was the first one back for both teams after a three-week schedule break for the IIHF women’s world championship. The Frost sent 10 players, six Americans including former Gophers stars Taylor Heise and Kelly Pannek, two Canadians and two from Czechia.

The Frost entered the game in fifth place, four points ahead of fourth-place Ottawa and five points ahead of third-place Boston after both teams won Saturday while the Frost were idle. Their game against New York had been moved from Saturday to Sunday afternoon to accommodate the Wild’s NHL playoff game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Frost

Frost seek late-season spark as stars return from world championship

Frost

Six-team PWHL selects Vancouver as its 1st expansion franchise with 2nd city to be determined

Frost

Classic encounter on ice as United States wins women's hockey worlds 4-3 in OT against Canada

GAME SUMMARY: Sirens 2, Frost 0

PWHL standings

Ottawa won three precious points Saturday when it scored a shorthanded goal with 13 seconds left in regulation time, beating Montreal 3-2 at home.

All three teams have two games left. The Frost end the regular reason with a trip to Ottawa on Wednesday and Boston on Saturday. Boston finishes with Ottawa and the Frost. Boston ends with a Monday game at Montreal and Saturday against the Frost.

Minnesota’s finale at Boston on Saturday is where they won the Walter Cup in a fifth and final game last May.

The Sirens already were eliminated from the playoffs, stuck in fifth and last place, five points behind the Frost.

New York had taken at least one point from all five games (2-2-1-0) this season and won both previous games at Xcel Energy Center.

Early in the game, the Sirens successfully killed off Jade Downie-Landry’s five-minute major game misconduct for checking the Frost’s Katy Knoll into the boards from behind.

The Frost already had outshot New York 17-6 in the first period, then couldn’t turn a major penalty into a lead.

So the Sirens simply countered with Girard’s goal.

A year ago, the Frost lost the last five regular-season games and needed one point on the final day to still make the playoffs. They didn’t get that point, but Ottawa lost to Toronto and the Frost backed into the playoffs, where they won two five-game series in the final game and hoisted the first Walter Cup by beating Boston in a Game 5.

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Frost

Frost’s PWHL playoff hopes diminish with 2-0 loss to Sirens

Minnesota lost for the fourth time in five games and stands fifth, four points out of the postseason, with two games to play.

Frost

Frost seek late-season spark as stars return from world championship

Frost

Six-team PWHL selects Vancouver as its 1st expansion franchise with 2nd city to be determined

