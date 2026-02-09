Kelly Pannek was introduced to the USA-Canada rivalry on April 7, 2017, in Plymouth, Mich., in the gold medal game of the IIHF Women’s World Championship. Just 21 years old then, she looked over at the Canada bench and felt a surge of determination.
She knew the Canadian players. She had played with some of them in the past. But this time, they were in those maple leaf sweaters.
“All those veteran players,” said Pannek, a Minnesota native and Frost forward. “It was like, we do not care if we are friends with those people on the other side. We are going to make sure that our team is winning. And that was the standard for our program.
“It still is.”
Team USA won that game 3-2 in overtime to take the gold medal. That time.
It’s a rivalry based on proximity. The North American neighbors have been battling since 1987, when Canada won 2-1 in the inaugural meeting. In their most recent matchup, the U.S. won 4-1 on Dec. 13 in the Rivalry Series between the teams. In between, there have been 191 U.S.-Canada games.
Some blowouts. Some with fisticuffs. All of them gritty.
Canada leads the all-time series 106-86-1. Team USA has won the last six encounters, is the defending gold medalist from the 2025 World Championship and swept all four games of the recently completed Rivalry Series, outscoring Canada 24-7 in those contests.