Minnesota Wild opponents are not big fans of ‘Moose’ sightings

The reaction from the crowd, “Moose” calls when he’s on home ice and winces from the fans in Las Vegas, motivates the Wild’s Marcus Foligno.
“I can hear that stuff,” he said. “It gets you going.”
But the adoration or notoriety, depending on where he plays, isn’t why Foligno has been throwing his body around the ice like a wrecking ball.
His objective as the Stanley Cup playoffs’ hits leader is to make life difficult on the Golden Knights’ defense, which he’s done — and not just by running into people — to help the Wild to a 2-2 split in the best-of-seven series.
“Have there been some hits where you go out of your way? Maybe,” Foligno said. “But most of it has been just finishing the first guy you see, the puck carrier, and away you go. So, that’s just been my job. I’m not trying to poke check and [make] stick plays, and Vegas is really good, too, where they can do a lot of give-and-go’s and burn you, and they got good speed up front.
“So, you gotta get a lick on somebody.”
A whopping 35 times, to be exact.
After doling out 11 hits in Game 1, Foligno added 12 in Game 2 to set the franchise record. The 23 combined matched the second most in the playoffs over a two-game span since the league began tracking hits in 2005-06.