Takeaways: Wild end road trip with 4-1 victory at Seattle

SEATTLE — A deceptively tough road trip for the Wild stayed that way to the very end.
Down to 10 forwards after starting with 11 and then losing Mats Zuccarello to injury, the Wild eked out a 4-1 victory over the Kraken on Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena to split their four-game trek.
Marcus Johansson broke a 1-1 tie 8 minutes, 12 seconds into the third period, deflecting in a Joel Eriksson Ek shot between his legs with his back to the net.
Seattle answered back on the very next shift when Tye Kartye banked the puck in off Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, but the goal was disallowed because Kartye struck the puck with a high stick.
Kirill Kaprizov (1:15 to go) and Vladimir Tarasenko (51 seconds) drained empty-netters.
Gustavsson made 23 saves, and Philipp Grubauer had 25 for Seattle, which has dropped six in a row.
Every opponent on the Wild’s trip trailed them in the standings, with the Flames and Canucks last in the NHL at the time the Wild faced them. But the Wild had their 12-game point streak spoiled by Calgary and then lost again to Vancouver after shutting out Edmonton at the start.
The Wild needed a gutsy effort to stop that losing streak, with Eriksson Ek stepping up: He scored the Wild’s first after Zuccarello exited before putting the game-winner in motion and assisting on Tarasenko’s goal.