Eight days after losing a veteran quarterback to the transfer portal, the Gophers on Friday added a QB who’ll join the team for the 2025 season when Emmett Morehead, formerly of Boston College and Old Dominion, announced on the X platform that he’s joining Minnesota’s program.
Morehead, 6-5 and 225 pounds, spent three seasons at Boston College — redshirting in 2021, becoming a part-time starter in 2022 and serving in a backup role in 2023 before transferring to Old Dominion. He did not play for the Monarchs in 2024 because of a knee injury and entered the transfer portal in December.
Morehead takes over the spot vacated by Zach Pyron, the Georgia Tech transfer who took mainly third-team snaps in spring practice, entered the portal last week and ended up with South Alabama.
During Gophers spring practice, redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey received the bulk of the starting snaps, with Virginia Tech transfer Dylan Wittke slotting in at No. 2, while redshirt sophomore Max Shikenjanski and incoming freshman Jackson Kollock split reps. Morehead likely would be competing with Wittke for the backup job.
At Boston College, Morehead played in 16 games with four starts in 2022. He completed 136 of 238 passes (57.1%) for 1,465 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. His best games came in 2022, when he had back-to-back 330-yard passing games against Duke and North Carolina State.
A three-star recruit out of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va., Morehead was the 46th-ranked player in Virginia and the 112th-ranked QB nationally in the 2021 class by 247Sports.com. His scholarship offers out of high school included Power Four schools Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Morehead is the sixth player to join the Gophers from the transfer portal since the spring window opened last week. He joins running back Johann Cardenas (Vanderbilt), defensive tackle Mo Omonode (Purdue), defensive back John Nestor (Iowa) and punters Brody Richter (UCLA) and Tom Weston (Ouachita Baptist).