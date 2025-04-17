Pyron, a junior who has two years of eligibility remaining, was receiving third-team reps, behind redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey and redshirt sophomore Dylan Wittke, during the past two spring practices that were open to media members. Lindsey has received the most work with the first-team — a further indication that he’s the front-runner to be the starter this fall — while Wittke, a transfer from Virginia Tech, has worked mainly with the second team.