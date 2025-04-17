Zach Pyron, a quarterback who transferred from Georgia Tech to Minnesota in December, is leaving the Gophers program and is back in the transfer portal, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Thursday.
Pyron, a junior who has two years of eligibility remaining, was receiving third-team reps, behind redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey and redshirt sophomore Dylan Wittke, during the past two spring practices that were open to media members. Lindsey has received the most work with the first-team — a further indication that he’s the front-runner to be the starter this fall — while Wittke, a transfer from Virginia Tech, has worked mainly with the second team.
Pyron, who started four games and appeared in 19 at Georgia Tech, was expected to challenge for at least the backup job but instead was splitting the remainder of the practice reps with redshirt sophomore Max Shikenjanski and early enrollee freshman Jackson Kollock.
At Georgia Tech, Pyron completed 88 of 155 passes (56.8%) for 995 yards and five TDs with seven interceptions. He also rushed 79 times for 271 yards and six TDs. The four-star recruit out of Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Ala., was the 18th-ranked quarterback in the nation in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Pyron is the second Gophers player to enter the portal since the spring window opened on Wednesday. David Amaliri, a redshirt freshman linebacker who did not play last year, also entered the portal.