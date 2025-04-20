Gophers land defensive back John Nestor, a transfer from Iowa

The Gophers on Sunday bolstered their defensive backfield with the addition of John Nestor, a transfer from Iowa who announced on the X platform that he has committed to Minnesota.
Nestor, a 5-11, 196-pounder from Marist High School in Chicago, played in 10 games in 2024 as a reserve cornerback, finishing with 14 tackles. He also had two tackles in 10 games played as a freshman in 2023.
Nestor’s addition gives the Gophers another option in the secondary as they replace 2024 mainstays Justin Walley, Ethan Robinson and Jack Henderson. Nestor will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Nestor entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and announced his decision during his campus visit this weekend. As a prep recruit, he was the 13th-ranked player in Illinois and the 44th-ranked safety nationally in the 2023 class by 247Sports.com. His other scholarship offers from teams in Power Four coming out of high school included Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa State and Kansas.