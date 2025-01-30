The statistical shortcoming that stood out most in the 9-3 loss at Michigan State was the Gophers’ performance on faceoffs. They went 20-44 (31.3%) in the circle, and that played into Michigan State dominating possession. The Gophers were slightly better the next night, going 23-41 (35.9%), but it’s been a season-long weakness. The Gophers have won 47.4% of their faceoffs this season, which is tied for 50th among the 64 Division I teams. The faceoff struggles also impact Minnesota’s penalty kill, which ranks 56th nationally at 74.2%.