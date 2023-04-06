Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

TAMPA, FLA. — The NCAA men's Frozen Four is being held in Tampa for the third time on Thursday and Saturday, joining the 2013 and 2016 tournaments at Amalie Arena. If Bob Motzko had his druthers, the event would visit Florida's gulf coast even more often.

"In just a couple of weeks, we're going to gather down in Florida for the American Hockey Coaches Association,'' the Gophers coach said Wednesday during Frozen Four media day. "And I'll make a plea it be here at least every third year.''

Motzko's reasons for wanting to be in Florida are obvious: Minnesota's seemingly never-ending winter has dumped nearly 90 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, and another storm hit the northern part of the state hours after the Gophers left for Tampa. They were greeted with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s upon arrival.

"It is a destination that people want to go this time of year,'' Motzko said, who took St. Cloud State to the 2013 Frozen Four in Tampa. "I'm sure it's the same in Boston. I know it's that way in Duluth. I know it's that way in the Twin Cities. … They do such a fantastic job with the event. And this is a pretty special place to be. The sun's not going to bother any of us.''

Gophers fans certainly turned out in droves. Pregame activities outside the arena had a heavy Minnesota presence, and Gophers fans were much louder than their Terriers counterparts before the opening puck drop.

Next year's Frozen Four will be at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center for the fourth time. From there, it lands in St. Louis in 2025 and Las Vegas in 2026.

One of Motzko's players, senior defenseman Ryan Johnson, had a different suggestion for a future Frozen Four site.

"Maybe switch it up, go to California,'' the Irvine, Calif., native said. "Just across to the other coast."

A changing landscape

Name, image and likeness deals, and the transfer portal have resulted in seismic changes in college sports, especially in football and men's basketball. As for men's hockey, Motzko sees his sport slowly adapting.

"Hockey is behind a little bit in the conversation,'' Motzko said of NIL deals. "The portal now is two years in, and all we hear is the craziness in football and basketball. All of a sudden, now it's getting a little crazy in hockey. It's going to be a conversation that's going to heat up more and more in hockey over the next couple of years.''

Motzko noted how college hockey, which rarely gets a national stage, contrasts with football and basketball.

"You're hearing million-dollar deals for football and basketball. Our players get burritos,'' he said, referring to freshman center Logan Cooley's NIL deal with Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Kurth back in lineup

Gophers freshman forward Connor Kurth, who missed the Fargo Regional final because of an ankle injury, was back in the lineup Thursday, playing right wing on the fourth line with center John Mittelstadt and left winger Garrett Pinoniemi. Kurth had the winning goal and an assist in the Gophers' 9-2 first-round regional win over Canisius.

Brody Lamb moved up the third line at right wing, grouped with center Aaron Huglen and left winger Rhett Pitlick.