Scoggins: Carrying weight of history, will Gophers end their 20-year title drought?
College hockey has undergone fundamental change since Minnesota last won an NCAA men's title. While Gophers hockey slumbered as the sport changed, coach Bob Motzko knows the target on the program never faded.
It's Frozen Four Thursday. Here's our guide to the semifinals
To-do list for fans: Leave work (or school) in time for Minnesota's 4 p.m. start. Brush up on Boston University. Keep an eye on potential title-game opponents.
Freshman Cooley delivers Frozen Four flashback of Gophers last title team
Twenty years ago, as an assistant coach, Bob Motzko recruited a freshman who made an immediate impact on the last Gophers men's team to win the Frozen Four. Can Logan Cooley play that role on Motzko's current team?
Dozens of NHL draft picks at Frozen Four. 4 to watch and 1 who'll go high
The four teams in the NCAA men's Frozen Four have a combined 41 players who've been drafted by NHL teams — and that doesn't include a player who's expected to go No. 2 overall this year,
RandBall
20 years ago: An amazing run of hockey, winning in Minnesota
The Gophers' last NCAA men's hockey title overlapped with the Wild's only sustained playoff run 20 years ago. Will both teams deliver again and make 2023 another great sports year?
Doing the dirty work: Four grinders to watch at the Frozen Four
Stars get the headlines, but players who plug away in the background who often decide which team wins. Here's a player on the Gophers and the three other Frozen Four teams who fit that description.
Captain's quest: NHL-ready Faber leads U back to men's Frozen Four
Brock Faber is expected to join the Wild once the Gophers season ends, but first comes his dream of bringing Minnesota another national title.
Gophers
Frozen Four: Three things to know about Gophers and the other 3 teams
Minnesota plays Boston University on Thursday. Along with Michigan and Quinnipiac, all four teams have a solid history in the event.
Gophers
Gophers' Bob Motzko named men's hockey coach of the year
Motzko won the Spencer Penrose Award as Division I men's coach of the year, as selected by CCM and the American Hockey Coaches Association.
Gophers
Doc Nagobads, noted physician for Gophers, U.S. hockey, dies at 101
Nagobads was also a team doctor for the North Stars and Fighting Saints, and stood alongside Herb Brooks on the bench during the "Miracle On Ice" run at Lake Placid.
