Can Bob Motzko and the Gophers bring home the team’s first NCAA men’s hockey title dsince 2003?
Scoggins: Carrying weight of history, will Gophers end their 20-year title drought?

8:03am
College hockey has undergone fundamental change since Minnesota last won an NCAA men's title. While Gophers hockey slumbered as the sport changed, coach Bob Motzko knows the target on the program never faded.
Gophers freshman Jimmy Snuggerud has 21 goals and 29 assists this season and plays on the top line with Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies.

It's Frozen Four Thursday. Here's our guide to the semifinals

April 5
To-do list for fans: Leave work (or school) in time for Minnesota's 4 p.m. start. Brush up on Boston University. Keep an eye on potential title-game opponents.
Gophers freshman Logan Cooley is one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, along with teammate Matthew Knies and Michigan’s Adam Fantilli.

Freshman Cooley delivers Frozen Four flashback of Gophers last title team

April 5
Twenty years ago, as an assistant coach, Bob Motzko recruited a freshman who made an immediate impact on the last Gophers men's team to win the Frozen Four. Can Logan Cooley play that role on Motzko's current team?
Michigan’s Adam Fantilli celebrated after scoring against Colgate in the NCAA Allentown Regional on March 24.

Dozens of NHL draft picks at Frozen Four. 4 to watch and 1 who'll go high

April 4
The four teams in the NCAA men's Frozen Four have a combined 41 players who've been drafted by NHL teams — and that doesn't include a player who's expected to go No. 2 overall this year,
20 years ago: An amazing run of hockey, winning in Minnesota
April 4
The Gophers' last NCAA men's hockey title overlapped with the Wild's only sustained playoff run 20 years ago. Will both teams deliver again and make 2023 another great sports year?
Gophers sophomore Aaron Huglen took a shot against Michigan goalie Erik Portillo during the Wolverines’ 5-4 overtime victory in Minneapolis on Jan.

Doing the dirty work: Four grinders to watch at the Frozen Four

April 5
Stars get the headlines, but players who plug away in the background who often decide which team wins. Here's a player on the Gophers and the three other Frozen Four teams who fit that description.
Gophers captain Brock Faber celebrated the team’s 4-1 victory over St. Cloud State last Saturday in Fargo, which sent Minnesota back to the men’s

Captain's quest: NHL-ready Faber leads U back to men's Frozen Four

April 1
Brock Faber is expected to join the Wild once the Gophers season ends, but first comes his dream of bringing Minnesota another national title.
April 3
Boston University celebrated a goal against Western Michigan during the NCAA Manchester regional.

Frozen Four: Three things to know about Gophers and the other 3 teams

Minnesota plays Boston University on Thursday. Along with Michigan and Quinnipiac, all four teams have a solid history in the event.
April 5
Gophers coach Bob Motzko, left, and freshman defenseman Ryan Chesley spoke to reporters on Wednesday in Tampa, Fla. They’ll face Boston University o

Gophers' Bob Motzko named men's hockey coach of the year

Motzko won the Spencer Penrose Award as Division I men's coach of the year, as selected by CCM and the American Hockey Coaches Association.
March 31
George “Doc” Nagobads during a celebration for his 100th birthday in September of 2021.

Doc Nagobads, noted physician for Gophers, U.S. hockey, dies at 101

Nagobads was also a team doctor for the North Stars and Fighting Saints, and stood alongside Herb Brooks on the bench during the "Miracle On Ice" run at Lake Placid.