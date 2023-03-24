FARGO — For the better part of two periods Thursday night, a palpable energy hung around Scheels Arena for the NCAA men's hockey Fargo Regional semifinal between the Gophers and Canisius.

This isn't gonna be Holy Cross again, is it?

Sixteen years earlier and 80 miles up Interstate 29 in Grand Forks, N.D., the Gophers, the No. 2 overall tournament seed, fell to Holy Cross in overtime in one of the biggest upsets in college hockey history.

Thursday, Aaron Huglen and Connor Kurth made sure history didn't repeat, and the Gophers — especially Bryce Brodzinski — emphatically poured it on in the third period.

Huglen tied the score, and Kurth put Minnesota ahead for good late in the second period as the Gophers, the No. 1 overall NCAA seed this year, defeated the Golden Griffins 9-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 5,061. Minnesota scored two power-play goals on a major penalty by No. 16 seed Canisius. Brodzinski had a third-period hat trick as the Gophers scored seven goals in the final period.

The Gophers could exhale because they advanced to Saturday's regional final against St. Cloud State, a 4-0 semifinal victor over Minnesota State Mankato. The Gophers and Huskies, who split a series in January, will play for a trip to the Frozen Four on April 6 and 8 in Tampa, Fla.

Kurth and Brody Lamb each had a goal and an assist, and Logan Cooley assisted on three goals for the Gophers (27-9-1). Luke Mittelstadt, Jimmy Snuggerud and Mason Nevers also scored for Minnesota, while Justen Close made 19 saves.

Canisius, and goalie Jacob Barczewski, made sure the Gophers had to work for the win. The Golden Griffins (20-19-3) took a 2-1 lead 3:23 into the second period on Nick Bowman's goal, and Barczewski (26 saves) kept his team in the game for two periods with a bevy of outstanding saves.

Minnesota got the game's first power play at 4:15 of the first when Canisius center Markus Boguslavsky was called for boarding. The Gophers cashed in at 6:08 when Mittelstadt's shot from just outside the goal line in the left corner caromed in off Barczewski's stake.

The Gophers took a penalty at 6:36 when Kurth was called for hooking. Minnesota killed the penalty, but the Golden Griffins scored five seconds after it expired when Daniel DiGrande beat Close through a screen at 8:41.

In the second period, Canisius came out strong and the Gophers came out turnover-prone. The Golden Griffins pinned Minnesota in its end for an extended period, and Bowman beat Close at 3:23 for a 2-1 lead.

Huglen tied it 2-2 at 8:15 of the second when he took a pass from Lamb and wired a shot past Barczewski.

The Gophers took a 3-2 lead at 18:04 when defenseman Mike Koster — who had been slapping his stick on the ice, calling for the puck — fed Kurth, who fired the puck past Barczewski.

Minnesota went on a five-minute power play 27 seconds into the third period when Canisius left winger Stefano Bottini hit Jackson LaCombe in the head, drawing a major and a game misconduct.

The Gophers wasted no time making Canisius pay. Snuggerud hammered home a rebound of a Jaxon Nelson shot at 1:10 for a 4-2 lead. At 2:35, Lamb beat Barczewski from the right dot to make it 5-2.

Brodzinski nearly made it 6-2, but a video review determined his bar-down shot did not completely cross the goal line. Brodzinski would get a goal that counted 1:51 later for that 6-2 lead and add another, after a Nevers tally, to make it 8-2 at 12:28.

Thirteen Gophers had at least one point, including two-assist games from Koster, Brock Faber and Rhett Pitlick.