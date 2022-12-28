The Gophers men's basketball game Thursday against Alcorn State was canceled due to travel-related complications with the opposing team, the U announced Wednesday.

The Gophers (6-6) were scheduled to play their final nonconference game Thursday night at Williams Arena, but their next opponent will be Jan. 3 at Wisconsin to resume Big Ten play.

Ben Johnson's squad bounced back after a five-game losing streak to win consecutive home games vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Chicago State before time off for Christmas.

This is the second straight season, the Gophers had their game against Alcorn State canceled and not rescheduled. Last season, the Braves decided not to play at the Barn after COVID-19 issues within their program.