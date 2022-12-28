The Gophers attempted a half-dozen deep throws among nearly 30 pass attempts in their final regular-season game. Then P.J. Fleck went and signed five wide receivers in recruiting, including two via the transfer portal who already have combined for 200 catches and 27 touchdowns at the FBS level.

Let's do the math: One + one = new offensive identity in 2023?

"Is it the run-and-shoot offense? No. Is this Air Raid? No," Fleck said last week on National Signing Day. "But we can be whatever our players show us that we can be. And I would love for that to look 50-50."

The stellar passing performance by redshirt freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis against Wisconsin — and in spot duty before that — changes the picture of how the Gophers can and should function with workhorse running back Mohamed Ibrahim departing after Thursday's Pinstripe Bowl.

Fleck's offensive philosophy has been critiqued by me and others ad nauseam. A fundamental shift is necessary to pierce the ceiling that exists. The Wisconsin game plan and the recruiting emphasis on wide receivers provide hints that Fleck intends to pivot from a Mo-centric offense to a system built around the strong-armed Kaliakmanis.

Nobody understands the career trajectory, pressure and expectations that Kaliakmanis is facing better than former Gophers quarterback Adam Weber, a four-year starter who still holds most of the major school records for passing.

Weber has settled back in the Twin Cities with his wife and young son and is working as an insurance broker after brief stints in the NFL and college coaching. He has watched and studied Kaliakmanis' audition this season and, like observers of the program, Weber is eager to see what comes next for a quarterback who wears the same uniform number (8) as he once did.

"The little glimpses we see at times are like, wow, this kid has something that we haven't seen in a long, long time at the quarterback position," Weber said.

Three areas in particular stand out to Weber: Kaliakmanis' size (6-4, 210 pounds), arm strength and demeanor.

That final one might be the most impressive characteristic — and most important to success.

"It just seems that he doesn't get rattled too easily," Weber said. "Even when there are mistakes, he doesn't seem to get too flustered, which is hard to teach. It's a personality trait in quarterbacks."

The early signs have been promising, but Kaliakmanis' development as a Big Ten starting quarterback is still in its infancy. Weber said the next phase is for Kaliakmanis to master reading defenses.

"[It's] gaining more and more confidence for making adjustments at the line," he said. "Every quarterback processes defenses differently."

Weber believes that area of growth doesn't happen alone, instead as a symbiotic relationship with the offensive coordinator, in this case Kirk Ciarrocca.

As Ciarrocca learns more about Kaliakmanis and the way he reads defenses and what situations allow him to thrive, game plans and play-calling can be tailored to maximize his complete skill set.

"There has to be a marriage there," Weber said.

Weber never got to experience that marriage with a coach for very long.

Fleck talks often about the importance of "cultural sustainability" within the program. Weber's college career had the opposite. He played for three head coaches and five offensive coordinators, if counting interims. That he still produced record-setting statistics within a whirlpool of change is a testament to his talent and mental acumen.

Ciarrocca (and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi) recently received a two-year extension through the 2025 season, ensuring continuity between quarterback and coordinator.

"When you're changing systems," Weber said, "it's tough."

Weber holds the career and single-season program records for passing attempts and completions. Nobody is suggesting those marks are in jeopardy, but the Gophers should no longer cozy up to the service academies in run-pass balance anymore.

Weber says he understands the offensive approach Fleck has taken — "When you have a Mo Ibrahim, don't be an idiot. Hand him the ball," Weber said — but he's still a quarterback at heart. And he feels optimistic about the evolution the offense appears to be undertaking with the young quarterback and improved receiving corps.

"When you can rack up explosive plays and you can score quickly, I'm very biased this way," Weber said. "I love to throw the football. I'd love to see them open it up."