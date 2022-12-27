NEW YORK – Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford had played it coy since the Nov. 26 regular-season finale against Wisconsin, shedding little light on whether he planned to return to Minnesota for the 2023 season or make himself available this spring for the NFL draft.

On Tuesday, Spann-Ford made his announcement via highlight video on Twitter that ended: "I'll be back."

The St. Cloud native and honorable mention All-Big Ten selection will return for his sixth season after leading Minnesota with 40 receptions and ranking second on the team with 481 receiving yards and two touchdown catches. The 6-7, 270-pounder has come on strong the past two seasons, grabbing 23 passes for 296 yards and a TD in 2021. He ranked third nationally with a 90.6 grade by Pro Football Focus College; the average grade is 60. His run-blocking grade of 82.8 showed how much he's improved in that area.

By remaining with the Gophers, Spann-Ford will have a chance to play in an offense in 2023 that's expected to emphasize the passing game more than it did this year. NFLDraft.com had him listed as the 10th-best tight end prospect if he entered the 2023 draft.